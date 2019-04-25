NORWAY — The Western Maine Art Group continues its spring season with a two-location First Friday reception on Friday, May 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Main Street Gallery, 426 Main St.; and at the Matolcsy Art Center, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at 480 Main St.

These galleries, free and open to the public, exhibit the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine.

Featured at the Main Street Gallery in May are the paintings of Judson Pealer, Western Maine Art Group’s Artist of the Month. Pealer describes his abstract work: “I love color and I love the things paint can do to create a visual experience. I usually work fast with bold strokes hoping to be surprised and invited into a new world. I hope that is your experience, too.”

The Main Street Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the nearby Matolcsy Art Center, Don Best and Judy West Schneider will host an exhibit of their original artwork.

Best is carving musicians with attitudes and pets, while Schneider is experimenting with painting over drypoint prints to create abstracted landscapes. The work will also be available for viewing on Saturday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m. The window of opportunity to see Best’s whimsical characters and Schneider’s paintings is short because of a spectacular show of student work happening May 10. Please join us for both.

Join the Western Maine Art Group in celebrating these events. For information, art classes, demonstrations, and special trips sponsored by the WMAG, visit westernmaineartgroup.org and Facebook, Main Street Gallery.

