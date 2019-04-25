Human remains discovered April 7 in a densely wooded area in Augusta have been identified as Megan Gregory, who disappeared in June 2017.
In a joint news release issued Thursday morning by Augusta and Gardiner police, officials say that the Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify Gregory using dental records.
Evidence collected at the scene, and an examination of the remains indicates that Gregory’s death was not suspicious.
This story will be updated.
