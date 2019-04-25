AUBURN — It took until the fourth inning to get on the board but Lisbon rode Lucas Francis’ stellar pitching to an 8-2 baseball win over Dirigo on Thursday at St. Dominic Academy.

Francis pitched five innings and gave up only two runs with five strikeouts for Lisbon (1-0). He also had a game-high three hits.

Lisbon scored three in the fourth inning and five more in the seventh.

Cole Brown of Dirigo pitched well in five innings, giving up three runs and ringing up five Lisbon batters.

Mountain Valley 31, Boothbay 0, 5 innings

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Mountain Valley scored nine runs in the first inning and didn’t slow down, defeating Boothbay 31-0 in five innings of baseball Thursday.

Fischer Cormier earned the win as the Falcons (2-0) used multiple pitchers to throw a no-hitter.

Ethan Laubauskas, Dylan Desroches, Cameron Godbois and Dylan Desroches each had three hits in the win.

Brett Hallowell took the loss for Boothbay (0-2).

Winthrop 12, Oak Hill 9

WINTHROP — Winthrop rallied back against Oak Hill and earned the 12-9 baseball win on Thursday.

After Oak Hill took an 8-2 lead in the third inning, Winthrop scratched and clawed its way back with three runs in the fourth and seven in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.

Gavin Perkins had a team-high three hits and scored twice, while Jackson Ladd scored three times for Winthrop. Maguire Anuszewski earned the win.

Caleb Treadwell tallied three hits in the loss for the Raiders.

Softball

Buckfield 21, Old Orchard Beach 1, 5 innings

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Buckfield used multiple pitchers to throw a two-hit gem against Old Orchard Beach in a 21-1 onsoftball victory Thursday.

The Bucks scored four in the first inning and never looked back. Cara Merrill earned the win in the circle and also hit two doubles.

OOB’s Zoe Young took the loss.

Erskine Academy 6, Leavitt 1

SOUTH CHINA — Madison Boynton homered and the Eagles scored four times in the fourth inning in their KVAC B win Thursday.

Kayla Hodgkins had a pair of hits for Erskine (3-2), while also pitching a complete-game four-hitter and surrendering just a single run in the sixth inning.

Leavitt fell to 0-2.

Oxford Hills 16, Mt. Ararat 0, 5 innings

TOPSHAM — Kiara McLeod hit a three-run home run in the fourth to lead Oxford Hills to a 16-0 victory over Mt. Ararat in softball action Thursday.

Lauren Marrill went three-for-three with three singles and Haileigh Sawyer had three hits, including a home run, for the Vikings (3-0). Ashley Childs earned the win.

Mt. Ararat’s Emily Wormwood took the loss for the Eagles (0-4).

Telstar 5, Spruce Mountain 3

LIVERMORE FALLS — Telstar finally got to play a softball game, and pitcher Tasha Mason made it a good one with 14 strikeouts as the Rebels defeated Spruce Mountain 5-3 on Thursday.

Mason also had two singles for Telstar, as did Luci Rothwell and Aneah Bartlett.

Hannah Turcotte pitched for the Phoenix (1-2) and fanned seven batters.

Girls lacrosse

Windham 16, Lewiston 6

WINDHAM — Windham jumped out to a big first-half lead to defeat Lewiston 16-6 in girls lacrosse Thursday.

Emma Yales scored six goals for Windham (2-0) to lead all players. Belle Skvorak scored three goals and tallied two assists, while Carissa O’Connell, Alanna Joyce and Riley Beem scored two goals each.

Erin Lachance led the Blue Devils (1-1) with two goals in the loss. Cece Racine saved 16 shots for Lewiston.

