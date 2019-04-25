BETHEL — Two birding opportunities for new and experienced birders alike will be offered Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, at Mahoosuc Land Trust’s Valentine Farm, 162 North Rd., Bethel. The events are free to the public, but donations will be appreciated.

On Friday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., join James Reddoch, MLT member and bird enthusiast, for another in the Birding Series on the birds of spring migration. Millions of birds will flood into Western Maine over the next few weeks, providing a great opportunity to locate and identify more new bird species than you will see at any other time of year.

Don’t worry if you haven’t attended other classes. We will review tips and techniques to help you better identify the birds you see. A special focus will be given to the birds which are likely to be seen at this time of year.

On Saturday at 8 a.m., a bird walk at Valentine Farm will allow participants to practice the techniques learned from class. May 4, Global Big Day, is birding’s biggest day. Last year, more than 30,000 people noted more than 7,000 species in a single day. Experienced and beginning birders are welcome to participate in this grand effort to gather data on bird numbers and locations. Attendance at the workshop is not required to go on the bird walk.

For information, call Barbara at 824-3806, or email [email protected]

