WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Angus King (I-Maine) announced last week that five Maine tribes – the Aroostook Band of Micmacs, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Penobscot Indian Nation, the Passamaquoddy Tribe of Indian Township and the Passamaquoddy Tribe of Pleasant Point Reservation – are receiving $4,257,104 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG).

“Affordable housing is key to creating and maintaining safe, happy, and vibrant communities throughout Maine,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “This important assistance through the Indian Housing Block Grant program will help each tribe work to ensure families have access to affordable, high-quality housing.”

The Penobscot Indian Nation was awarded $1,051,252 in funding.

The IHBG program assists grant recipients with affordable housing activities in safe and healthy environments on reservations, native communities, and villages.

