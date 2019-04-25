OXFORD — The Board of Selectmen has approved the warrant for the June 8 Annual Town Meeting.

In a meeting held on April 17, the board unanimously passed the majority of the warrant articles including $680,145 for the Highway Department, – an increase of about $37,000 from FY 2018 – and $855,706 for the Police Department – an increase of about $33,000 from FY 2018.

Voters will also be asked to raise and appropriate $373,6978 for the Fire Department – a decrease of about $6,500 from FY 2018 and $312,204 for the Rescue Department – an increase of about $2,000 from FY 2018.

The articles, are part of a 26-article warrant that will be acted on by voters when Annual Town Meeting gets underway on Saturday, June 8 beginning at 10 a.m. in the Oxford Elementary School cafeteria at 79 Pleasant Street.

In other high ticketed requests, voters will be asked to raise and appropriate the sum of $298,959 for the Waste Water Treatment Account – an increase of more than $10,000 over last year. The Budget Committee had originally recommended $301,200 prior to a correction being made in health insurance costs.

The selectboard and Budget committee are requesting voters raise and appropriate the sum of $721,569 for the Administration Account

Voters will be asked to raise and appropriate $119,441 for the Recreation Department. The Budget Committee had recommended $101,866 to include a part-time Recreation Director. The increase of the Selectboard‘s requested $119,441 is about $30,000 more than the approved FY 2018 Recreation Department budget.

In the motion to recommend $119,441 made by Selectman Ed Knightly and seconded by Selectman Samantha Hewey, Hewey said a full-time recreation director would be an asset for the town and enhance the activities that in turn could attract new business and home buyers to the area. But, according to minutes of the meeting, Selectman Caldwell Jackson said he was concerned about keeping taxes down.

The motion passed 3 to 2 with Selectmen Floyd Thayer and Caldwell Jackson casting the dissenting vote.

Voters will be asked to raise and appropriate the sum of raise and appropriate the sum of $667,711 for the Capital Improvements Project Account; $291,509 for the Transfer Station Account and $32,600 for the Freeland Holmes Library Account.

The full warrant will be available for review on the town’s web page.

The Annual Town Election will follow on Tuesday, June 11. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Public Safety Building at 701 Main St.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: