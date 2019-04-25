LIVERMORE — The Regional School Unit 73 board of directors Thursday approved the calendar for the upcoming academic year.

The first day of school for kindergarten through grade 12 is Aug. 28. Pre-kindergarten students are slated to begin Aug. 29.

Graduation is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2020, while the last day of school for other students is expected to be June 19.

Nine snow days are built into the schedule. If all are not needed, the final day of school, always half a day, could be earlier.

In other matters, Transportation Director Ken Vining said he has been riding RSU 73 school buses to observe the drivers and assess student behavior.

“The majority of the bus drivers are very professional,” he said. “The students knew exactly what to do when the bus stopped at railroad tracks.”

Vining shared details of a “special” experience he had while riding a bus:

He said he has typically ridden in a front seat when observing drivers and students. One day, however, he chose to ride in a back seat on what was one of the district’s longest runs, lasting about 90 minutes.

Ainslin Mendosa, a middle-school student, and Vining exchanged hellos as she boarded the bus.

“It was amazing,” he said. “When the other students came on, she started to interact with them, started talking with them to calm them down.”

Vining noted that when one student became highly agitated, Mendosa went to him, sat next to him and read to him.

“She kept him calm for 45 minutes,” Vining said. “When I asked, the bus driver said she does that almost every day, when needed.”

In other matters, the board learned the next culinary training program offered by Spruce Mountain Adult Education is scheduled to begin May 20. Interviews for the class, which meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, are planned for May 9, beginning at 9 a.m.

Director Robyn Raymond said three local businesses — LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay, the Homestead Kitchen & Bakery and White Fox Taverna, both in Farmington — have signed on as partners.

“We’re working with the CareerCenter again,” Raymond said. “They’ll help us choose students.”

The local businesses are likely to hire some of the students. Raymond said the businesses would receive on-the-job training money to help cover up to 50% of the students’ wages for up to three months.

