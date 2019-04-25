Sweet Smooshy is the resident love muffin at Responsible Pet Care. She lives for cuddle time.

Smooshy is a golden feline. She’s 12 years old. She is a quiet cat that will draw you closer to her just by looking into your eyes. Take one look and you will want to snuggle her in your arms.

One of the things that Smooshy enjoys is to be wrapped in a blanket and carried around. She is a good choice for someone who wants a lap cat.

Because Smooshy is a senior cat, her best situation is in a quiet home where she can continue being the resident love muffin.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Rd. in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Most photos of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

