The 20th annual Mountain Valley Rec Men’s Basketball Tournament was held on March 29-31 in Rumford, Mexico and Dixfield with 26 teams competing in three different divisions. The widely popular tournament raises money for The Mountain Valley Sports Boosters and other sports and recreation programs in the area.

The Three divisions are A (most competitive), B and Senior (over 40).

The Senior division was comprised of The Express (Bangor area), Run n Gun (Gorham), Chapter 11 Furniture (Lewiston),, Investment Executives (Rumford), Pingree Boiler Plate (Jay), Shoo2ers (Auburn). The Express defeated Run n Gun in an exciting final game to capture their second straight championship, 59-56 on a last second three pointer by Ron Spencer who was also team high scorer with 22 points, while Shawn Spadea led Run n Gun with 20 points.

The B division was again very competitive with teams coming from many different parts of Maine and other states. B division entries were Archies, Inc (Mexico), LINY (Long Island, New York), Hink’s Bait (Wiscasset), Injured Reserve (Bath), Double Dribble (Waterville), Shoo2ers (Auburn), Hotel Rumford, UMainers, Morgan Team (Auburn), Dixfield, Zbon Fitness (Livermore Falls).

In the finals, Shoo2ers defeated Hotel Rumford, 72-62 with Chris Defosse hitting for 26 points (4 threes) and Arsenio Santa Maria 21 points. The Hotel Rumford was led by Tom Danylik and Craig Milledge with 17 points each and Malik Farley with 15. All-stars were Chris Defosse, Jon Cadman from Shoo2ers, Tom Dayylik and Malik Farley from Hotel Rumford. MVP of B division was Arsenio Santa Maria.

The A division was action packed with eight competitive teams. Competing were The Backwoods Ballers (Bangor), 3 and D (UMF),, Hold the Door (Portland), Laid Back Installers (Mexico), The Bobcats (Bates Alumni), The Hoopers (Farmington), Class Acts (Portland) . In the finals, Team Grigsby was able to defeat Class Acts for the first time ever in the tournament to capture the title, 68-53. Troy Barnies, MVP, led Team Grigsby with 23 points, Carter Skaggs had 18 points and Jeff Manchester had 13 points. Matt Clement mled Class Acts with 12 points. All-star awards were given to Grigsby’s Skaggs and Manchester and Class Act’s Clement along with Tyler McFarland of Hold the Door.

The shooting contests winners were Brian Wohlfor foul shooting, Geoff Grigsby for 3 point shooting and Brandon Johnson won the dunk contest champion.

Next year’s tournament will be held on March 27-29, 2020. For further information, please visit our website, mvrbl.webs.com.

