Kyle Hart, Daniel McGrath and Adam Lau combined for the fourth no-hitter in franchise history as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2-0 in an Eastern League game Thursday night in Binghamton, New York.

Hart (1-3) struck out six, walked one and twice hit Andres Gimenez of Binghamton before he was removed after 6 2/3 innings, having thrown 96 pitches. McGrath retired all four batters he faced, and Lau got the last three outs, ending with a fly ball by Michael Paez to right fielder Aneury Tavarez.

The game was scoreless until the seventh, when Luke Tendler singled home Bobby Dalbec. Tendler drove home Dalbec again with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

The last Sea Dogs no-hitter was a six-inning, rain-shortened effort by Henry Owens against the Reading Fightin Phils in the 2014 season opener. The team also had combined no-hitters from Brad Penny and Luis Arroyo against Trenton in 1999, and from Josh Beckett, Brandon Bowe and Aaron Scheffer against Binghamton in 2001.

– Staff and news service report

