The United Bikers of Maine announced Thursday it will cancel the parade portion of its annual Toy Run, following the release of a report by federal safety investigators earlier this week.

“In light of the unfortunate accident, and the report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB),” the statement reads, “we are eliminating the annual parade of bikes from the Augusta Civic Center to the Windsor Fairgrounds. All toy run activities will be held at the Augusta Civic Center in September 2019.”

Initial stages of the crash sequence, with vehicle 1 (2007 Harley-Davidson XL 1200 motorcycle) moving westward on northbound I-95 across two lanes and into the path of vehicle 2 (2008 Ford F250 pickup truck). After these two vehicles collided, the pickup truck veered across the center lane into the right lane and struck vehicle 3 (2008 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider motorcycle). Three other motorcycles (vehicles 4–6) that were subsequently involved in the crash are also numbered. The exact positions of vehicles during the sequence could not be definitively determined, but this representation is consistent with witness recollections. Adapted from NTSB report

The report indicated that a contributing factor to the fatal crash was the failure of both the Augusta Police Department and the United Bikers of Maine to identify and plan for the risk associated with routing a group motorcycle riders onto and off of an interstate highway without providing additional traffic control or state police oversight.

Two people were killed and seven people were injured, two seriously, as a result of the crash on Sept. 10, 2017 on Interstate 95.

The 2017 ride drew about 3,000 motorcyclists for the run, which started at the Augusta Civic Center. The route took riders north entering I-95 at Exit 112, traveling north to Exit 113, across Route 3 and then to Route 132, ending at the Windsor Fairgrounds.

