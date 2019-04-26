FARMINGTON — St. Joseph’s Altar Guild will hold its annual Spring Rummage Sale on Friday, May 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 4, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Parish on the corner of Quebec and Middle streets in Farmington.

STRONG — The annual Spring Rummage Sale at the Strong United Methodist Parish House will take place Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a bake sale, candy sale, white elephant table, toys, books, puzzles and lots of rummage. Luncheon will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Luncheon

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon on Saturday, May 4. Please note the change in the date. The menu will include Shepherd’s Pie and biscuits. Delivery service will be available in Farmington. If you would like to have your meal delivered, call the church office during the week at 778-0424, or call the church kitchen on the morning of the luncheon at 778-4438.

