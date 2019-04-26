CANTON — Selectmen have approved a wood harvesting contract from Woodland Investment Services owned by Stephen Gettle of Jay.

The contract extends to April 2 next year and includes timber harvesting at two lots at the end of Alden Hill Road, a parcel on the left and on the right of the road totaling about 80 acres, Gettle said Thursday at a board meeting.

According to the contact, “the goal of the timber harvest is to do a marked wood selection harvest on 68 acres removing generally 35 percent to 40 percent to promote more eastern white pine and high-quality hardwood species,” and an “overall goal of the harvest is to leave a well-distributed stand of quality trees for future harvesting.”

Gettle, a licensed forester, said prices for wood look good. “Three years ago I wouldn’t have told you that,” he said. “Now it’s looking good.”

In other business:

Selectmen decided to pursue bids from three Realtors for the sale of the Village Ridge land off Edmunds Road. The site was established about 10 years ago to replace homes lost when the village flooded in 2003.

The board also plans to seek three proposals for asbestos abatement of the Canton Elementary School building on School Street. Selectmen plan to advertise and accept bids for a 1998 plow truck with snow blades at a minimum bid of $6,000.

The board approved a car show to be held by Patrick White on Sunday, June 23, at the ball field on Route 140. White told the board that his car show last year netted a profit of $425, which he donated to DEW Haven/Maine Zoo and Rescue in Mount Vernon.

Selectmen chose three dates for the town’s annual spring cleanup: Saturday, May 18; Wednesday, May 22; and Saturday, May 25. Wednesday, May 29, will also be included, if necessary. Residents may bring items such as refrigerators, washers and dryers (with Freon removed), couches and mattresses to the town Transfer Station on 16 LaPlant Road on any of the three cleanup dates. For information on items accepted at the Transfer Station during spring cleanup, call the Town Office at 597-2920.

