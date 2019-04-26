LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold a free Power Lunch Seminar from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Community Conference Room at the chamber, 415 Lisbon St.
Nicole Lajoie of Champoux Insurance and Betsy Sibley of Community Credit Union will present “Chamber Membership, What’s In It For Me?” They will speak about benefits of membership and how to maximize them to grow a business.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch. For more information or to register, call 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com and click on “Attend Events.”
-
New England Patriots
Patriots grab cornerback, edge rusher, make multiple trades on Day 2 of draft
-
Dear Abby
Former stepdad seeks more contact than woman wants
-
Horoscope
Pisces: Personal growth will help you save more
-
Opinion
Alyssa O’Brien: Defeat proposed ‘rebate rule’ that would increase health care costs
-
Opinion
Charlotte Bogue: We have the technology; use it