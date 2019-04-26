LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold a free Power Lunch Seminar from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Community Conference Room at the chamber, 415 Lisbon St.

Nicole Lajoie of Champoux Insurance and Betsy Sibley of Community Credit Union will present “Chamber Membership, What’s In It For Me?” They will speak about benefits of membership and how to maximize them to grow a business.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch. For more information or to register, call 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com and click on “Attend Events.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: