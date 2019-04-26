Charges
Lewiston
- Timothy Lamothe, 27, of Arizona, on a warrant charging aggravated assault, 8:02 p.m. Thursday at the police station.
- Lorraine Heikkinen, 67, of 13 Champlain Ave., on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 8:43 p.m. Thursday at Montello Street and East Avenue.
- James Pelham, 48, listed as transient, on a warrant charging theft, 11:56 p.m. Wednesday on Pine Street.
- Casey Graham, 33, of 36 Shawmut St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:40 a.m. Friday in Kennedy Park.
- Tiffany Weston, 25, of 15 Blue Rock Road, Monmouth, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11 a.m. Friday on Walnut Street.
- Sarah Barry, 36, of 87 Pine St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:25 p.m. Friday at that address.
Auburn
- David Vintinner, 59, of 72 Whitney St., on a charge of violating a protection order, 8:55 p.m. Thursday at 60 Court St.
Androscoggin County
- Scott Dunn, 36, of 271 College Road, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging driving after having been declared a habitual offender, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Scott Corliss, 59, of 87 Evergreen Drive, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging violating a protection order, 8:55 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Jamie West, 41, of 424 Maine St., Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:06 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Jacquelyn Brown, 44, of 205 Tripp Lake Road, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:30 p.m. Friday in Poland.
