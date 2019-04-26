AUBURN — Sam Smith recorded four goals, including three down the stretch, to lead Mt. Blue to a 10-9 triumph over Edward Little in boys’ lacrosse action Monday.

The Cougars (1-0) were trailing 9-7 with two and a half minutes remaining in regulation when Smith rattled off two goals to tie the contest. With under a minute and a half left, Smith registered the final tally as Mt. Blue held on to win the season opener.

Keegan Roberts provided three goals, while Evan Stone added two for Mt. Blue. Xander Gurney rounded out the scoring. Goalie Nick Fraser made eight saves in the winning effort.

