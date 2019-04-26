MONDAY, April 29

AUBURN — Appointment Committee, 4:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — City Council special meeting and budget workshop, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. A public hearing and final reading on ballot questions for a new Edward Little High School are on the agenda.

TUESDAY, April 30

AUBURN — Strategic Plan Steering Committee, 8 a.m. at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Historian and Senior College instructor Alan Elze examines the life of L. Frank Baum who wrote “The Wizard of Oz,” 2-3:30 p.m., Auburn Public Library. Elze will share how events from Baum’s life helped create the ‘Oz’ novels. The program is part of the Curious Minds, a joint partnership between the Auburn Public Library and the Lewiston/Auburn Senior College.

LEWISTON — City Council budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, May 1

AUBURN — School Committee, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, May 2

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Historic Preservation Review Board will recognize several businesses that have contributed to historic preservation of buildings, 2 p.m. at The Pub, 120 Mill St. Honored will be The Pub at Baxter Brewing Co., Platz Associates, the Osgood building at 129 Lisbon St. and Berman & Simmons, PA.

AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport board, 5:30 p.m. in the conference room at the main terminal of 80 Airport Drive.

LEWISTON — City Council budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

FRIDAY, May 3

AUBURN — Community Development Block Grant Loan Committee, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

SATURDAY, May 4

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park.

