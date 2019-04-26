CARRABASSETT VALLEY — During the first week of May 2019, lawyers and libraries across Maine are collaborating to provide Mainers with access to legal workshops for Law Week 2019.

On Thursday, May 2, at 4:30 p.m., join local attorney Steve Arner of Western Maine Law LLC and Chief Mark Lopez of the Carrabassett Valley Police Department for a joint program in the Begin Room at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center.

Arner will give a presentation about interacting with the police and basic law regarding reasonable suspicion, probable cause, and police stops and searches. Chief Lopez will weigh in as well and provide an overview of the current state of marijuana laws and enforcement in our community. Both Arner and Lopez will be available to answer questions following the program.

You can find more information on similar programming around Maine on this website: https://lawyersinlibraries.org/

