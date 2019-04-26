Maine Event Comedy will host a night of laughs at Mixers beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, April 26. Doors open at 6 and there will be a full menu available and a silent auction before the show. All proceeds benefit Lewiston High School Football Boosters. Tickets can be purchased from any booster member or online at https://tinyurl.com/y5w6czdr. Tickets are $8 at the door for this age 21-plus show. This Saturday marks the fourth year of Christina and Bob Barcelou owning Mixers, so dress up in your best ’80s outfits and enjoy the rock and metal sounds of Hairy Pie at 8:30 p.m. There is no cover. For more information, call 207-375-4188.

