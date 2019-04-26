Doreen Jordan puts the finishing touches on the puppet stage at the Woman’s Literary Union at the Foss Mansion in Auburn on Friday. The stage will be home for the “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” puppet show during the Teddy Bear Picnic on Saturday and Sunday. Children are encouraged to bring a doll or stuffed animal. Tea, sweets, fruits and vegetables will be served. Teatimes are 10 a.m. and noon Saturday and noon and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved by calling 577-1784 or by visiting womansliteraryunion.org. Proceeds help pay the mansion’s $8,000 annual heating bill, Jordan said. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
