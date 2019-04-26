LIVERMORE FALLS — Two vehicles were totaled Friday morning after one car stopped to take a left turn into a driveway on Hinkley Hill on Route 133/Park Street and was struck from behind by another vehicle, officer Troy Reed said.

Talon Hutchinson, 20, of Livermore Falls stopped the Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving in the southbound lane and activated the blinker to turn into his driveway in the 300 block of Park Street, when a Subaru Outback driven by Howard Smart, 44, of Livermore Falls collided with the rear of the Cavalier, Reed said.

Hutchinson complained of elbow pain and was checked at the scene by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel but declined to be taken to a hospital, he said.

Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department also responded to the crash reported at 8:50 a.m.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No tickets were issued, Reed said.

