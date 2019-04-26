LEWISTON — The Cage, 97 Ash St., will present a full weekend of live music.

The band Black Cat Road will play at 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, with no cover charge.

Saturday, April 27, will be a full bill, headlined by metal band Ascent to Power. The show begins at 8 p.m. and there is a $5 cover. Other acts include Threatpoint, When Muppets Attack, The Fall of Babylon and other guests.

For more information, call the Cage at 207-783-0668.

