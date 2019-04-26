MECHANIC FALLS — Cabin Fever Country Sunday will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Silver Spur. The cost is $10 at the door.

There will be a new guitar raffle and a 50/50. All proceeds will benefit the Chris Fyfe Medical Fund.

Starring at the country music show will be Country Music Hall of Famer Jeff Simon, Hall of Famer Ken and Jane Brooks, Sharlene Hooper, Dick Philbrook, the Walker Bros. and Sharon Hood.

Also appearing will be the Amazing HOF Band featuring Chris Fyfe, band leader, keyboard, vocalist; Dana Flood, steel guitarist; Kevin Overlock, lead guitar; Andrew Clifford, drums; and Bob Roman, bass guitar.

