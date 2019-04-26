NEWRY – Police surrounded a home on Vista Road late Thursday night, arresting two men and a woman from Massachusetts whom investigators say were part of a burglary ring targeting homes and businesses across three states.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies, state and Rumford police went to the unoccupied home after receiving a report that two burglars, one wearing a mask, had entered the house.

Early reports were that the homeowner had spotted the burglars entering his house through home surveillance cameras.

Police captured one suspect outside of the home. Officers set up a perimeter around the house and arrested two more suspects inside.

The trio had gone to the house in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Massachusetts earlier in the week, according to a news release from Oxford County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Urquhart.

Arrested were Everett Rickett, 19, and Matthew Schouler, 25, both of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and 22-year-old Morgan Mayo of Boxford, Mass.

Each was charged with burglary, theft and possession of stolen property.

Urquhart wrote that police have since linked the trio to numerous business and residential burglaries in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The three were taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris where they remained on Friday.

Police recovered a variety of items believed to have been taken in the series of burglaries. Police photos of the stolen goods include televisions, skis and ski gear.

An investigation into the burglaries was ongoing, police said.

