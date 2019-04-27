Androscoggin County

• Lynda Gauthier, 50, of Greene, on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release, 2:30 p.m. on Route 202 in Leeds.

Auburn

• Isha Muya, 23, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 6:53 p.m. Friday at Walmart.

• Sadia Yaris, 25, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 6:53 p.m. Friday at Walmart.

• Mariam Baraka, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 7 p.m. Friday at Walmart.

• Stephen Tardiff, 43, transient, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 10:28 p.m. Friday on Center Street.

• Ernest Edwards, 32, of Poland, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 10:46 p.m. Friday at 68 Pleasant St.

• David Haugland, 48, of Cumberland, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:37 a.m. Saturday on Riverside Drive.

Lewiston

• David Cote, 54, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Randall Street and Pond Road.

• Kayla Englehaupt, 29, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 12:30 a.m. Saturday at 391 Lisbon St.

• Cesar Colominas, 49, of Lewiston, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 1:05 a.m. Saturday at Motel 6.

• Kevin Moran, 29, transient, on charges of disorderly conduct and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 1:24 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Birch and Bartlett streets.

• Jamiel Kidd, 26, of Litchfield, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release, 2:33 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Birch Street and streets.

• Nikeshia Knight, 19, of Waterville, on two outstanding warrants and charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and two counts of operating without a license, 2:37 p.m. Saturday at 153 Horton Street.

• Muktar Ali, 19, transient, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 4 p.m. Saturday at 102 Pierce St.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: