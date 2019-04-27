Drew Belcher, the former quarterback-turned-tight end from the University of Maine, signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals after the NFL draft was completed.

Another Maine player, wide receiver Micah Wright, was invited to the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp, and linebacker Sterling Sheffield got an invitation to Cincinnati’s rookie minicamp.

Belcher, a quarterback his first two years at Maine, shifted to tight end his final two seasons. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound native of Reading, Massachusetts, caught 46 passes for 357 yards and a touchdown in helping Maine advance to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals. He also completed 4 of 4 passes, two for touchdowns.

Belcher said the Cardinals have been in contact with him since Maine’s Pro Day.

He will report to Arizona on May 9.

“It’s a really good spot for me,” he said. “You know, everyone wants to hear their name called (at the draft). But when you’re undrafted, you get to pick where you go, what gives you the best opportunity. And I think Arizona gives me the best opportunity.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: