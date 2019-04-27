FARMINGTON — Narrow Gauge Cinemas and several Front Street businesses were evacuated Saturday when a 1,000-pound tank of propane became dislodged, rolled down a hill and dispersed more than 500 gallons of propane into the air.

Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell said that on Friday, a Front Street business installed a 1,000-pound cylinder propane tank outside its building.

“The building on Front Street and the propane tank are at the top of a hill (overlooking Narrow Gauge Cinemas),” Bell said. “We think that the ground underneath the tank settled, causing it to roll down the hill.”

Bell said the tank struck a Jeep Wrangler in the movie theater’s parking lot and began dispersing propane into the air.

More than 500 gallons leaked into the air before Dead River Oil Co. arrived on scene to shut it off, Bell said.

Moviegoers at Narrow Gauge were allowed to return to the building after the propane tank was turned off.

Bell said no one was injured.

