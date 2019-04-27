PARIS — Lauren Merrill tossed a no-hitter and struck out nine batters as Oxford Hills defeated Cony 17-0 in five innings in KVAC softball action Saturday.

Brooke Carson hit two home runs and Kiara McLeod had a triple for the Vikings (4-0).

Other repeat hitters for Oxford Hills included Bella Deviva, Madison Day and Haileigh Sawyer who each had a single and a double, while Merrill had two singles. Ashley Childs and Katie Montelongo each had a double.

Gaby McGuire went the distance for Cony (1-3), striking out three and walking four.

Baseball

Oxford Hills 13, Cony 0, 5 innings

PARIS — Wyatt Williamson threw a two-hitter, striking out seven as the Vikings defeated the Rams in five innings Saturday.

Williamson also went 3-for-3 at the plate for Oxford Hills (4-0).

Janek Luksza had three hits for the Vikings and drove in a pair of runs. Jonny Pruitt and Rodney Bean each had a double and two RBIs, while Ashton Kennison had three RBIs to go along with his two singles.

Cony falls to 2-2.

Men’s lacrosse

Amherst 23, Bates 9

AMHERST, Mass. — Matt Solberg and Evan Wolf each scored five goals to lead the fourth-ranked Mammoths (14-2) over the fifth-seeded Bobcats (10-5) in the NESCAC quarterfinals Saturday.

Solberg scored two goals in the final 3:30 of the first quarter to put Amherst ahead 5-3, the start of a 10-2 run to close the half and send the Mammoths into intermission with a 13-5 lead.

Otis Klingbeil and Matt Chlastawa each scored three goals for Bates.

Amherst advances to the semifinals to play at No. 3 Williams (14-2) on Saturday, May 4.

Women’s lacrosse

Middlebury 15, Bates 2

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Emma McDonagh put in all five of her goals during the opening half as the Panthers, 15-1 and top-seeded in the NESCAC tournament, raced out to a 10-0 halftime lead over eighth-seeded Bates (8-8) on Saturday.

Kirsten Murphy added four goals and an assist for the Panthers, who are ranked third in the nation. Kathryn Grennon and Caroline Kerrigan each scored for the Bobcats.

The Panthers opened the second half with five straight goals for a 15-0 lead before Kerrigan put the Bobcats on the scoreboard with 6:12 to play. Grennon followed with her team-leading 23rd goal of the season off an assist from Jillian Futter for the final score.

College baseball

Bates 16, Colby 3

WATERVILLE — Bryan Gotti hit a solo homer and finished with four RBI to lead the Bobcats (15-13, 5-3) past the Mules (9-14, 0-8) on Saturday.

Christian Beal and Justin White each added four hits and three RBI for Bates. The Bobcats scored nine runs in the eighth inning, with Gotti and White each recording two-run singles, and Giovanni Torres hitting a three-run double.

Keenan Iuliarno had three hits and scored three runs for Colby.

Nolan Collins (6-1) earned the win, allowing 10 hits, no earned runs and one walk with four strikeouts across seven innings.

College softball

Bowdoin sweeps Bates

BRUNSWICK — Maddie Rouhana hit a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Polar Bears (25-10, 7-4 NESCAC) to a 7-5 win over the Bobcats (13-19, 4-6) in the finale of a doubleheader Saturday..

Bowdoin trailed 5-3 heading into the inning, but made it a one-run game when Samantha Valdivia singled home Kasey Cunningham before Rouhana’s walk-off.

Julia Panepinto doubled three times for Bates, including a two-run double in the second to put Bates ahead 4-2.

In the opener, Bowdoin scored four times in the fourth on its way to a 7-2 win. Caroline Rice hit an RBI double in the inning.

