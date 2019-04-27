2019 NFL Draft Selections

At Nashville, Tenn.



Thursday

FIRST ROUND

1. Arizona, Kyler Murray, qb, Oklahoma.

2. San Francisco, Nick Bosa, de, Ohio State.

3. N.Y. Jets, Quinnen Williams, nt, Alabama.

4. Oakland, Clelin Ferrell, de, Clemson.

5. Tampa Bay, Devin White, lb, LSU.

6. N.Y. Giants, Daniel Jones, qb, Duke.

7. Jacksonville, Josh Allen, de, Kentucky.

8. Detroit, T.J. Hockenson, te, Iowa.

9. Buffalo, Ed Oliver, dt, Houston.

10. Pittsburgh (from Denver), Devin Bush, lb, Michigan.

11. Cincinnati, Jonah Williams, ot, Alabama.

12. Green Bay, Rashan Gary, de, Michigan.

13. Miami, Christian Wilkins, de, Clemson.

14. Atlanta, Chris Lindstrom, g, Boston College.

15. Washington, Dwayne Haskins, qb, Ohio State.

16. Carolina, Brian Burns, de, Florida State.

17. N.Y. Giants (from Cleveland), Dexter Lawrence, dt, Clemson.

18. Minnesota, Garrett Bradbury, c, N.C. State.

19. Tennessee, Jeffery Simmons, dt, Mississippi State.

20. Denver (from Pittsburgh), Noah Fant, te, Iowa.

21. Green Bay (from Seattle), Darnell Savage, s, Maryland.

22. Philadelphia (from Baltimore), Andre Dillard, ot, Washington State.

23. Houston, Tytus Howard, ot, Alabama State.

24. Oakland (from Chicago), Josh Jacobs, rb, Alabama.

25. Baltimore (from Philadelphia), Marquise Brown, wr, Oklahoma.

26. Washington (from Indianapolis), Montez Sweat, de, Mississippi State.

27. Oakland (from Dallas), Johnathan Abram, s, Mississippi State.

28. L.A. Chargers, Jerry Tillery, dt, Notre Dame.

29. Seattle (from Kansas City), L.J. Collier, DE, TCU.

30. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans through Green Bay and Seattle), Deandre Baker, cb, Georgia.

31. Atlanta (from L.A. Rams), Kaleb McGary, ot, Washington.

32. New England, N’Keal Harry, wr, Arizona State.

Friday, April 26

SECOND ROUND

33. Arizona, Byron Murphy, cb, Washington.

34. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets), Rock Ya-Sin, cb, Temple.

35. Jacksonville (from Oakland), Jawaan Taylor, ot, Florida.

36. San Francisco, Deebo Samuel, wr, South Carolina.

37. Carolina (from N.Y. Giants through Seattle), Greg Little, ot, Mississippi.

38. Buffalo (from Jacksonville through Oakland), Cody Ford, ot, Oklahoma.

39. Tampa Bay, Sean Bunting, db, Central Michigan.

40. Oakland (from Buffalo), Trayvon Mullen, db, Clemson.

41. Denver, Dalton Risner, ot, Kansas State.

42. Denver (from Cincinnati), Drew Lock, qb, Missouri.

43. Detroit, Jahlani Tavai, lb, Hawaii.

44. Green Bay, Elgton Jenkins, g, Mississippi State.

45. New England (from Atlanta through L.A. Rams), Joejuan Williams, db, Vanderbilt.

46. Cleveland (from Washington through Indianapolis), Greedy Williams, db, LSU.

47. Seattle (from Carolina), Marquise Blair, s, Utah.

48. New Orleans (from Miami), Erik McCoy, c, Texas A&M.

49. Indianapolis (from Cleveland), Ben Banogu, de, TCU.

50. Minnesota, Irv Smith, te, Alabama.

51. Tennessee, A.J. Brown, wr, Mississippi.

52. Cincinnati (from Pittsburgh through Denver), Drew Sample, te, Washington.

53. Philadelphia (from Baltimore), Miles Sanders, rb, Penn State.

54. Houston (from Seattle), Lonnie Johnson, cb, Kentucky.

55. Houston, Max Sharping, ot, Northern Illinois.

56. Kansas City (from Chicago through New England and L.A. Rams), Mecole Hardman, wr, Georgia.

57. Philadelphia, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, wr, Stanford.

58. Dallas, Trysten Hill, dt, Central Florida.

59. Indianapolis, Parris Campbell, wr, Ohio State.

60. L.A. Chargers, Nasir Adderley, s, Delaware.

61. L.A. Rams (from Kansas City), Taylor Rapp, db, Washington.

62. Arizona (from New Orleans through Miami), Andy Isabella, wr, UMass.

63. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams), Juan Thornhill, s, Virginia.

64. Seattle (from New England), D.K. Metcalf, wr, Mississippi.

THIRD ROUND

65. Arizona, Zach Allen, de, Boston College.

66. Pittsburgh (from Oakland), Diontae Johnson, wr, Toledo.

67. San Francisco, Jalen Hurd, wr, Baylor.

68. N.Y. Jets, Jachai Polite, de, Florida.

69. Jacksonville, Josh Oliver, te, San Jose State.

70. L.A. Rams (from Tampa Bay), Darrell Henderson, rb, Memphis.

N.Y. Giants Exercised in Supplemental Draft

71. Denver, Dre’Mont Jones, dt, Ohio State.

72. Cincinnati, Germaine Pratt, lb, N.C. State.

73. Chicago (from Detroit through New England), David Montgomery, rb, Iowa State.

74. Buffalo, Devin Singletary, rb, Florida Atlantic.

75. Green Bay, Jace Sternberger, te, Texas A&M.

76. Washington, Terry McLaurin, wr, Ohio State.

77. New England (from Carolina through Seattle), Chase Winovich, de, Michigan.

78. Miami, Michael Deiter, g, Wisconsin.

79. L.A. Rams (from Atlanta), David Long, db, Michigan.

80. Cleveland, Sione Takitaki, lb, BYU.

81. Detroit (from Minnesota), Will Harris, s, Boston College.

82. Tennessee, Nate Davis, g, Charlotte.

83. Pittsburgh, Justin Layne, cb, Michigan State.

84. Kansas City (from Seattle), Khalen Saunders, dt, Western Illinois.

85. Baltimore, Jaylon Ferguson, de, Louisiana Tech.

86. Houston, Kahale Warring, te, San Diego State.

87. New England (from Chicago), Damien Harris, rb, Alabama.

88. Seattle (from Philadelphia through Detroit and Minnesota), Cody Barton, lb, Utah.

89. Indianapolis, Bobby Okereke, lb, Stanford.

90. Dallas, Connor McGovern, g, Penn State.

91. L.A. Chargers, Trey Pipkins, ot, Sioux Falls.

92. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City through Seattle and Minnesota), Chuma Edoga, ot, Southern Cal.

93. Baltimore (from New Orleans through N.Y. Jets and Minnesota), Miles Boykin, wr, Notre Dame.

94. Tampa Bay (from L.A. Rams), Jamel Dean, db, Auburn.

95. N.Y. Giants (from New England through Cleveland), Oshane Ximines, de, Old Dominion.

Compensatory Selections

96. Buffalo (from Washington), Dawson Knox, te, Mississippi.

97. L.A. Rams (from New England), Bobby Evans, ot, Oklahoma.

98. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams), Quincy Williams, lb, Murray State.

99. Tampa Bay (from L.A. Rams), Mike Edwards, s, Kentucky.

100. Carolina, Will Grier, qb, West Virginia.

101. New England (from New England through L.A. Rams), Yodney Cajuste, ot, West Virginia.

102. Minnesota (from Baltimore), Alexander Mattison, rb, Boise State.

Saturday, April 27

FOURTH ROUND

103. Arizona, Hakeem Butler, wr, Iowa State.

104. Cincinnati (from San Francisco), Ryan Finley, qb, N.C. State.

105. New Orleans (from N.Y. Jets), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, s, Florida.

106. Oakland, Maxx Crosby, de, Eastern Michigan.

107. Tampa Bay, Anthony Nelson, de, Iowa.

108. N.Y. Giants, Julian Love, db, Notre Dame.

109. Indianapolis (from Jacksonville through Oakland), Khari Willis, s, Michigan State.

110. San Francisco (from Cincinnati), Mitch Wishnowsky, p, Utah.

111. Atlanta (from Detroit), Kendall Sheffield, db, Ohio State.

112. Washington (from Buffalo), Bryce Love, rb, Stanford.

113. Baltimore (from Denver), Justice Hill, rb, Oklahoma State.

114. Minnesota (from Green Bay through Seattle), Dru Samia, g, Oklahoma.

115. Carolina, Christian Miller, lb, Alabama.

116. Tennessee (from Miami through New Orleans and N.Y. Jets), Amani Hooker, db, Iowa.

117. Detroit (from Atlanta), Austin Bryant, de, Clemson.

118. New England (from Washington through Green Bay and Seattle), Hjalte Froholdt, g, Arkansas.

119. Cleveland, Sheldrick Redwine, s, Miami.

120. Seattle (from Minnesota), Gary Jennings, rb, West Virginia.

121. N.Y. Jets (from Tennessee), Travon Wesco, te, West Virginia.

122. Pittsburgh, Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky.

123. Baltimore, Ben Powers, g, Oklahoma.

124. Seattle, Phil Hayes, g, Wake Forest.

125. Cincinnati (from Houston through Denver), Renell Wren, dt, Arizona State.

126. Chicago, Riley Ridley, wr, Georgia.

127. Baltimore (from Philadelphia), Iman Marshall, cb, Southern Cal.

128. Dallas, Tony Pollard, rb, Memphis.

129. Oakland (from Indianapolis) Isaiah Johnson, cb, Houston.

130. L.A. Chargers, Drue Tranquill, lb, Notre Dame.

131. Washington (from Kansas City through Buffalo), Wes Martin, g, Indiana.

132. Seattle (from New Orleans through N.Y. Giants), Ugo Amadi, cb, Oregon.

133. New England (from L.A. Rams), Jarrett Stidham, qb, Auburn.

134. L.A. Rams (from New England), Greg Gaines, dt, Washington.

Compensatory Selections

135. Atlanta (from Indianapolis through Oakland), John Cominsky, de, Charleston.

136. Cincinnati (from Dallas), Michael Jordan, g, Ohio State.

137. Oakland (from Atlanta), Foster Moreau, te, LSU.

138. Philadelphia, Shareef Miller, de, Penn State.

FIFTH ROUND

139. Arizona, Deionte Thompson, db, Alabama.

140. Jacksonville (from N.Y. Jets through Oakland), Ryquell Armstead, rb, Temple.

141. Pittsburgh (from Oakland), Zach Gentry, te, Michigan.

142. Seattle (from Detroit through San Francisco and N.Y. Giants), Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington.

143. N.Y. Giants, Ryan Connelly, lb, Wisconsin.

144. Indianapolis (from Jacksonville through Cleveland), Marvell Tell, s, Southern Cal.

145. Tampa Bay, Matt Gay, k, Utah.

146. Detroit, Amani Oruwarlye, cb, Penn State.

147. Buffalo, Vosean Joseph, lb, Florida.

148. San Francisco (from Denver), Dre Greenlaw, lb, Arkansas.

149. Oakland (from Cincinnati through Dallas), Hunter Renfrow, wr, Clemson.

150. Green Bay, Kingsley Keke, dt, Texas A&M.

151. Miami, Andrew Van Ginkel, lb, Wisconsin.

152. Atlanta, Qadree Ollison, rb, Pittsburgh.

153. Washington, Ross Pierschbacher, c, Alabama.

154. Carolina, Jordan Scarlett, rb, Florida.

155. Cleveland, Mack Wilson, lb, Alabama.

156. Denver (from Minnesota), Justin Hollins, lb, Oregon.

157. N.Y. Jets (from Tennessee), Blake Cashman, lb, Minnesota.

158. Dallas (from Pittsburgh through Oakland and Buffalo and Oakland), Michael Jackson, cb, Miami.

159. New England (from Seattle through Minnesota), Byron Cowart, dt, Maryland.

160. Baltimore, Daylon Mack, dt, Texas A&M.

161. Houston, Charles Omenihu, de, Texas.

162. Minnesota (from Chicago through New England, L.A. Rams and New England), Cameron Smith, lb, Southern Cal.

163. New England (from Philadelphia), Jake Bailey, p, Stanford.

164. Indianapolis, E.J. Speed, lb, Tarleton State.

165. Dallas, Joe Jackson, de, Miami.

166. L.A. Chargers, Easton Stick, qb, North Dakota State.

167. Philadelphia (from Kansas City through L.A. Rams and New England), Clayton Thorson, qb, Northwestern.

168. Tennessee (from New Orleans through N.Y. Jets), D’Andre Walker, de, Georgia.

169. L.A. Rams, David Edwards, ot, Wisconsin.

170. Cleveland (from New England), Austin Seibert, k, Oklahoma.

Compensatory Selections

171. N.Y. Giants, Darius Slayton, wr, Auburn.

172. Atlanta, Jordan Miller, cb, Washington.

173. Washington, Cole Holcomb, lb, North Carolina.

SIXTH ROUND

174. Arizona, Keesean Johnson, wr, Fresno State.

175. Pittsburgh (from Oakland), Sutton Smith, de, Northern Illinois.

176. San Francisco, Kaden Smith, te, Stanford.

177. New Orleans (from N.Y. Jets), Saquan Hampton, s, Rutgers.

178. Jacksonville, Gardner Minshew, qb, Washington State.

179. Arizona (from Tampa Bay), Lamont Gaillard, c, Georgia.

180. N.Y. Giants, Corey Ballentine, cb, Washburn.

181. Buffalo, Jaquan Johnson, s, Miami.

182. Cincinnati (from Denver), Trayveon Williams, rb, Texas A&M.

183. San Francisco (from Cincinnati), Justin Skule, ot, Vanderbilt.

184. Detroit, Travis Fulgham, wr, Old Dominion.

185. Green Bay, Ka’dar Holloman, db, Toledo.

186. Detroit (from Atlanta), Ty Johnson, rb, Maryland.

Washington Exercised in Supplemental Draft

187. Denver (from Carolina), Juwann Winfree, wr, Colorado.

188. Tennessee (from Miami), David Long, lb, West Virginia.

189. Cleveland, Drew Forbes, g, Southeast Missouri.

190. Minnesota, Armon Watts, dt, Arkansas.

191. Minnesota (from Tennessee through Baltimore), Marcus Epps, s, Wyoming.

192. Pittsburgh, Isaiah Buggs, dt, Alabama.

193. Minnesota (from Baltimore), Oli Udoh, ot, Elon.

194. Green Bay (from Seattle), Dexter Williams, rb, Notre Dame.

195. Houston, Xavier Crawford, db, Central Michigan.

196. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through Oakland), Blessuan Austin, cb, Rutgers.

197. Baltimore (from Philadelphia), Trace McSorley, qb, Penn State.

198. San Francisco (from Dallas through Cincinnati), Tim Harris, cb, Virginia.

199. Indianapolis, Gerri Green, de, Mississippi State.

200. L.A. Chargers, Emeke Egbule, lb, Houston.

201. Kansas City, Rashad Fenton, cb, South Carolina.

202. Miami (from New Orleans), Isaiah Prince, ot, Ohio State.

203. Atlanta (from L.A. Rams), Marcus Green, wr, Louisiana-Monroe.

204. Seattle (from New England through Detroit and Minnesota), Travis Homer, rb, Miami.

Compensatory Selections

205. Chicago (from New England), Duke Shelley, cb, Kansas State.

206. Washington, Kelvin Harmon, wr, N.C. State.

207. Pittsburgh (from Arizona), Ulysees Gilbert, lb, Akron.

208. Tampa Bay (from Philadelphia), Scott Miller, wr, Bowling Green.

209. Seattle (from Minnesota), Demarcus Christmas, dt, Florida State.

210. Cincinnati, Desahun Davis, lb, Auburn.

211. Cincinnati, Rodney Anderson, rb, Oklahoma.

212. Carolina (from San Francisco through Denver), Dennis Daley, ot, South Carolina.

213. Dallas (from Cincinnati), Donovan Wilson, s, Texas A&M.

214. Kansas City, Darwin Thompson, rb, Utah State.

SEVENTH ROUND

215. Tampa Bay (from Arizona), Terry Beckner Jr., dt, Missouri.

216. Kansas City (from San Francisco), Nick Allegretti, g, Illinois.

217. Minnesota (from N.Y. Jets), Chris Boyd, cb, Texas.

218. Dallas (from Oakland), Mike Weber, rb, Ohio State.

219. Pittsburgh (from Tampa Bay), Derwin Gray, ot, Maryland.

220. Houston (from N.Y. Giants through Denver), Cullen Gillaspia, rb, Texas A&M.

221. Cleveland (from Jacksonville), Donnie Lewis, cb, Tulane.

222. Chicago (from Denver through Philadelphia), Kerrith Whyte, rb, Florida Atlantic.

223. Cincinnati, Jordan Brown, cb, South Dakota State.

224. Detroit, Isaac Nauta, te, Georgia.

225. Buffalo, Darryl Johnson, de, NC A&T.

226. Green Bay, Ty Summers, lb, TCU.

227. Washington, Jimmy Moreland, cb, James Madison.

228. Buffalo (from Carolina), Tommy Sweeney, te, Boston College.

229. Detroit (from Miami), PJ Johnson, dt, Arizona.

230. Oakland (from Atlanta), Quinton Bell, de, Prairie View.

231. New Orleans (from Cleveland), Alize Mack, te, Notre Dame.

232. N.Y. Giants (from Minnesota), George Asafo-Adjei, ot, Kentucky.

233. Miami (from Tennessee), Chandler Cox, fb, Auburn.

234. Miami (from Pittsburgh through Cleveland), Myles Gaskin, rb, Washington.

235. Jacksonville (from Seattle through Oakland), Dontavius Russell, dt, Auburn.

236. Seattle (from Baltimore through Jacksonville), John Ursua, wr, Hawaii.

237. Carolina (from Houston through Denver), Terry Godwin, wr, Georgia.

238. Chicago, Stephen Denmark, cb, Valdosta State.

239. Minnesota (from Philadelphia through New England), Dillon Mitchell, wr, Oregon.

240. Indianapolis, Jackson Barton, ot, Utah.

241. Dallas, Jalen Jelks, de, Oregon.

242. L.A. Chargers, Cortez Broughton, dt, Cincinnati.

243. L.A. Rams (from Kansas City through San Francisco, Cleveland and New England), Nick Scott, s, Penn State.

244. New Orleans, Kaden Elliss, lb, Idaho.

245. N.Y. Giants (from L.A. Rams), Chris Slayton, dt, Syracuse.

246. Indianapolis (from New England through Philadelphia), Javon Patterson, g, Mississippi.

Compensatory Selections

247. Minnesota, Olabisi Johnson, wr, Colorado State.

248. Arizona, Joshua Miles, ot, Morgan State.

249. Arizona, Michael Dogbe, dt, Temple.

250. Minnesota, Austin Cutting, ls, Air Force.

251. L.A. Rams, Dakota Allen, lb, Texas Tech.

252. New England, Ken Webster, cb, Mississippi.

253. Washington, Jordan Brailford, de, Oklahoma State.

254. Arizona, Caleb Wilson, te, UCLA.

