LEWISTON – Diane Gisele Julianne Lazure, 68, of Lewiston, passed away April 19, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House from complications of kidney disease. She was surrounded by family. Diane was born in Lewiston to Leon and Yvette Lazure on Oct. 5, 1950.The fourth of eight children, Diane was a natural caregiver. After graduating from Edward Little High School in 1968, she attended school in Massachusetts and earned her LPN. Diane moved to Florida to pursue a career in nursing, received her BSN from Florida International, and spent the next 25 years working at hospitals in the Miami area. Upon her return to Maine in 1997, she worked as an emergency room nurse at St. Mary’s.Diane enjoyed travel, visiting Ireland, Greece, Italy, and Australia, classical music, playing cards with friends, collecting figurines, capturing moments with her camera and spending time with her family and friends. Her nieces and nephews grew accustom to posing for her camera every visit, each being lavished with individual attention, as she was determined to show no favoritism. She was a longtime, self-proclaimed Trekkie, immersing herself in both the written stories and the cinematic adaptations. Known for her distinctive laugh and sound-barrier breaking sneeze, Diane had a presence that livened any room she entered. Her feisty nature and enthusiasm will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.She is survived by a brother, Ivan Lazure and his wife, Lucielle, of Lewiston; and four sisters, Claudette Jordan and her husband, Michael, of Auburn, Jeannine St. Hilaire of Minot and her partner, Nick Labonte; Jackie Gagnon and her husband, Bud, of Auburn, and Nancy Labrecque of Lewiston; 12 nieces and nephews and 19 great-nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her grandparents; parents; a brother, Donald Lazure; a sister, Florence Lazure; nephew, Jason Gagnon; and beloved cat, Amber.A celebration of life will be held at Meadowview Apartments of Lewiston in the community center on May 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friends are welcome and encouraged to join and share stories of their time with Diane.

