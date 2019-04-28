GRAY — A 40-year-old Gray woman died Saturday night after being hit by an alleged drunken driver.

Samantha Rinaldi was walking on Yarmouth Road when struck by a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Jay Westra, 58, of North Yarmouth, according to Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Rinaldi was found unresponsive in the roadway and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to Gagnon.

She died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Westra was arrested at the scene on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Westra’s 11-year-old daughter was in the Civic at the time of the crash, according to police.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: