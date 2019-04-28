Problem sexual behavior in children is usually not the topic of choice for most of the population. However, there is an unfortunate reality that lots of children struggle with this exact concern for a variety of reasons. It’s no wonder this is a taboo topic, because it can be embarrassing to talk about sexual behaviors for both child and adult.

I often ask the clients who come into my office “who in your life taught you how to make cookies?” If they respond by saying, “I just learned on my own,” it can be very telling. Healthy sexuality is a topic that needs to be discussed. If our own caregivers did not teach us to talk about sexual behaviors in a healthy way, it makes having healthy dialogue with our own children difficult to navigate.

One thing that I have learned during my time working with youths who demonstrate problem sexual behavior is that these youths are exactly that — they are kids. What we know is that kids need guidance through complicated issues. And when those behaviors do arise, if caregivers take an active role in opening the lines of communication and utilizing the resources available to them, those behaviors can, oftentimes, be overcome.

In the state of Maine there are different treatment options.

The first would be in an outpatient mental health office. There are several clinicians who are trained and have experience working with this population throughout the state. That is a good place to start and the least restrictive level of care. They help people assess what level of services and provide other resources, if needed.

The next level of care would be in-home services, such as section 28 or HCT (home and community based treatment). For youth 10-17.5 years old and who have had an identifiable victim, MST-PSB (multi-systemic therapy-problem sexual behavior) would be the treatment of choice.

Beyond that, and the most restrictive level of care in this state, would be a residential placement.

The ACE’s (adverse childhood experiences) study found that protective factors such as supportive family environments, supportive social networks and nurturing parenting skills serve as great preventive measures and help kids deal with complex issues. At times, the research has noted that even just one stable, consistent and positive adult in a youth’s life could make a huge impact. Caregivers should not underestimate the value of honest dialogue around healthy sexuality.

If you or someone you know has concerns about a youth who demonstrates problem sexual behavior, you can reach out to your local mental health agency, sexual assault agency, your primary care doctor or call 211 for more information.

Maria Pousson is a licensed clinical professional counselor.

< Previous

Next >