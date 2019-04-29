DIXFIELD — The Mexico High School Class of 1948 will have their luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Ellis’ Variety and Diner. Classmates and guests are welcome.
AUBURN — The alumnae of both of Lewiston High School’s Class of 1952 and Class of 1953 will meet for a luncheon at noon every third Tuesday of the month at the Hilton Inn.
For more information, call Yvette Rousseau at 207-577-3240.
