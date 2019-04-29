Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Makayla L. Begin, 15, of Sabattus and Toni M. Strickland, 22, of Litchfield collided at 4:57 p.m. Thursday on Merrill Road. The 2012 Ford driven by Begin and owned by Roger Begin of Sabattus and the 2010 Toyota driven by Strickland and owned by Heather A. McCabe of Lewiston were towed.

• Vehicles driven by Lorraine Heikkinen, 67, of Lewiston and Sherri E. Elie, 30, of Lewiston collided at 8:23 p.m. Thursday on Montello Street. The 2016 Chevrolet owned by Heikkinen was towed and the 2007 Hyundai owned by Elie received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by David O. Haugland, 48, of Cumberland struck a street sign at 2:58 a.m. Saturday at Cedar and Oxford streets. The 2010 Nissan owned by Haugland was towed.

Arrests

Androscoggin County

• John Dexter, 56, of Belmont, California, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 11:38 p.m. Sunday at 248 Davis Road in Durham.

Auburn

• Adam Coreau, 31, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for violation of protection from abuse order, 10:18 p.m. Sunday at 37 Goff St.

• Robert Hermanson, 52, of Buckfield, on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release, 1:15 p.m. Monday at Walmart.

Lewiston

• Rocky Creamer, 41, of Waldoboro, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and assault, 11:45 p.m. Sunday at 57 Shawmut St.

