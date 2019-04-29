- Angela Dawn Gatcomb, 33, Farmington, two warrants on failure to appear, April 24, $450 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Cherie Givens, 48, Livermore Falls, two warrants on failure to appear, April 25, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Daniel Paul Porter, 50, Jay, violating condition of release, April 26, no bail listed as of April 29, Jay Police Department.
- Dan F. Pease, 48, Wilton, operating under the influence, April 26, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Brian Kyle Trafford, 31, Leeds, operating under the influence, April 27, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Danielle Taylor Osgood, 30, Livermore Falls, disorderly conduct — loud unreasonable noise, April 27, $150 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Elisabeth M. Bormet, 36, Farmington, operating after revocation, April 27, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Cassidy May Munro, 35, Highland Plantation, operating under the influence, April 27, $150 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Joshua Rinaldi, 38, Livermore Falls, seven warrants on unpaid fines, April 28, no bail listed as of April 29, Farmington Police Department.
