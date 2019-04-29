- Angela Dawn Gatcomb, 33, Farmington, two warrants failure to appear, April 24, $450 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Cherie Givens, 48, Livermore Falls, two warrants failure to appear, April 25, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- John Keith Perkins Jr., 31, South Portland, four warrants failure to appear, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation condition of release, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, April 25, no bail listed as of April 29, Farmington Police Department.
- Tiffany Lea Dow, 36, Bangor, violation condition of release, April 25, personal recognizance, Farmington Police Department.
- Daniel Paul Porter, 50, Jay, violation condition of release, April 26, no bail listed as of April 29, Jay Police Department.
- Dan F. Pease, 48, Wilton, operating under the influence, April 26, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Brian Kyle Trafford, 31, Leeds, operating under the influence, April 27, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Danielle Taylor Osgood, 30, Livermore Falls, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, April 27, $150 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Elisabeth M. Bormet, 36, Farmington, operating after revocation, April 27, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Cassidy May Munro, 35, Highland Plantation, operating under the influence, April 27, $150 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Joshua Rinaldi, 38, Livermore Falls, seven warrants unpaid fines, April 28, no bail listed as of April 29, Farmington Police Department.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles