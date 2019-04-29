DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last Thursday night on the way back from a Danville Junction Grange meeting, emergency vehicles tending to a car accident blocked the road. I had to turn around, but had no idea where I was in the dark because I wasn’t paying attention, and I didn’t have my phone. Can you please help me say thank you to Rusty, a good Samaritan who helped me find my way home, leading the way in a Chevy pickup truck? There will be a meal ticket waiting for Rusty at the Danville Grange Bean Supper this Saturday, May 4, at 5 p.m. We’ll save him a seat, so he can enjoy all the baked beans, casseroles, pies and beverages. It’s the last bean supper at the Grange until next fall. Hope to see you there, Rusty.

— Danville Grange member, Auburn

ANSWER: I so hope Rusty sees this! And I hope there is a good turnout at the supper! The Grange Hall is at 15 Grange St. in Auburn.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the person who wrote in about replacing cabinet doors and drawer fronts (April 10 Sun Spots), my husband operated Apex Cabinet. He purchased some doors from a manufacturer in Pennsylvania, but unfortunately, they only deal with cabinet shops and contractors. The best option is probably to locate a company that deals with door and drawer replacements.

— Marguerite, no town

ANSWER: For the reader who wrote the letter asking about replacements for kitchen cabinet doors and drawers, the name of the manufacturer may be on the side of a drawer when you pull it out all the way. The ones in my kitchen have a company name and website!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to share another Sun Spots surprise with readers. My friend and I went to Gipper’s Sports Grill in Auburn on Tuesday, April 9, not realizing it was opening day for the Red Sox. The place was packed.

We found a table and ordered our meal. When we asked our waitress for our check, she told us that someone had taken care of it.

We want to thank the person/s who did this for us. We will pay it forward with memories of you. Thank you so much.

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Love it!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is a great time to remind everyone about graduating scholarship information. As class secretary of the Edward Little High School Class of 1960, I received information years ago about the ELHS Alumni Scholarship Fund. The information suggested that a donation be given after each five-year reunion. A class can give $1,000 or a dollar amount representing their class numerals at the 25th reunion. In the past several years there have been nine scholarships of $1,000 given at graduation. The scholarship fund has grown and alumni should be proud it was started so many years ago. The high school guidance office determines the recipients.

— Mary Ann, no town

ANSWER: Being involved in this scholarship program is an awesome way to give back to the community and to recognize all the students who have worked so hard. If you are a graduate of ELHS, contact your class officers and get involved!

