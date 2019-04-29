100 years ago: 1919

Ten members of the Twin City branch of I. S. S. met Wednesday with Mrs. G.F. Emery, Harvard Street, Auburn, for their regular meeting. The time was spent in sewing on a comforter. At the business meeting, it was voted to donate some money for charitable purposes. The next meeting will be announced later.

50 years ago: 1969

A smorgasbord and dance are being held May 10 to conclude the activities of the LASKI Club. The event will be held at the Fairlawn Golf Club in Poland opening with a social hour at 6 p.m. Working on the arrangements are Mrs. Brenda Mower, Claire Fournier, Terry Goyette, Pauline Vachon, Ed Couture, Romeo Michaud, and Thomas Mower.

25 years ago: 1994

Lou McNally will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Lewiston/Auburn Economic Growth Council on Thursday. McNally is a well-known face and voice to those who are familiar with his broadcasting work in both television and radio. McNally plans to speak about the factors that influence a company’s decision on locating in Lewiston-Auburn. “My interviews with lots of local business owners have turned up some very interesting reasons why companies like or don’t like, doing business here. McNally is host of Maine Public Television’s “Made in Maine” program.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

