Members of the Marine Corps League Central Maine Detachment 810 presented The Cote Corp. of Auburn with a Certificate of Appreciation for publicly and proudly displaying the United States flag. From left, front row, are Cliff Plourde, Joseph Masse, Dan Cote Sr., CEO of The Cote Corp., and Toby Blais; back row, Claire Poirier and Charlie Paul.
