Police are still trying to locate a Maine man who was last seen early Saturday morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Adam Camarato of Eliot Photo courtesy Portsmouth Police Department

Portsmouth police say Adam Camarato, 32, of Eliot, was last seen around 12:45 a.m. in the downtown area.

On Monday, police said they were continuing to investigate leads, but had no other updates on the effort to locate Camarato.

Camarato was last seen wearing a ball cap with an unknown insignia, a dark long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Communications Center at 603-436-2145.

