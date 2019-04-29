DEAR SUN SPOTS: We’re seeking the next Ethel “Billie” Gammon History Education Fellow to join our summer staff at the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center. College students and graduating high school seniors enrolled in a college for fall are welcome to apply. The deadline is June 1.

The selected individual will be a member of Norlands summer staff team and receive a $1,500 stipend toward education expenses. The Summer Fellow will gain valuable experience in living history education, museum operations, historic agriculture and other topics that may relate to his/her interests.

Candidates must complete an application form and submit an essay of 750 to 1,000 words describing what inspires them about Norlands and their goals for being named a Billie Gammon Fellow. Applicants must describe how their experience at Norlands will help them with their college/career pursuits. One letter of recommendation is also required. Final candidates will be invited for interviews in early June.

To receive the full award, the fellow is expected to work for the Norlands for 80 hours from late June through August. The fellow’s primary role is to assist with tours of the Washburn family mansion and other historic buildings, and help in the gift shop.

The fellow also has the opportunity to work on a project of interest such as conducting research, inventorying and cataloging the museum’s archives and collections, creating a social media plan, or planning an event. The fellow will round out his/her experience by completing a capstone project and summarizing it by writing an article for the newsletter or making a public presentation.

The Billie Gammon Fellowship is an advantageous training opportunity designed to give students the chance to tailor a project to his/her interests and broaden their horizons while learning new skills, all while experiencing Norlands.

For more information and to download an application form, visit www.norlands.org/latest-news.html , email [email protected], or call 207-897-4366.

— Sheri, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there a dermatologist in Lewiston or Auburn, and where can Plexaderm be purchased?

— Bev, no town

ANSWER: The doctors at Bates Mill Dermatology can help you decide if Plexaderm, a wrinkle-reducing cream that also claims to reduce under-eye bags and dark circles, or any other expensive skin-care products are right for you. The office is at Mill No. 6, 70 Lincoln St. in Lewiston. Contact them at 795-7540.

According to online reviews, there are no credible clinical trials available and very limited information about how Plexaderm formula works. Furthermore, there are several known irritants on the ingredient list, including silicates which are tiny shiny bits that create an optical illusion on your skin. You can this produce online at Plexaderm.com or on Amazon. The product costs about $60 for a 30-day supply and it has a 30-day, money-back guarantee.

Readers, if you have a dermatologist you want to recommend, speak up!

