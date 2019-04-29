A Waterville man remained behind bars Monday in Somerset County after allegedly assaulting a couple in Madison on Saturday while a young child was present and then allegedly assaulting hospital staff and county deputies who responded to the call.

Shain Allen Sargent, 47, was being held at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison on $5,000 cash bail pending his initial appearance in court in Skowhegan.

He is charged with assault, violating conditions of release, theft, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and terrorizing. He also faces charges contained in warrants for failure to appear in court for unpaid restitution on a previous assault charge and another warrant charging violating conditions of release.

The incident began around 5 p.m. Saturday when Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Chelsea Merry and Cpl. Ritchie Putnam responded to Shusta Road in Madison for a report of an intoxicated man who witnesses said was hitting and threatening people, according to a release from county Chief Deputy James Ross.

Ross said when the deputies arrived they found Sargent reportedly had confronted a man who had stopped at a multi-unit building to drop off a woman and her young child.

“As these people were exiting the vehicle, Shain Sargent approached them and began arguing,” said Ross, who is retiring, effective Tuesday.

The driver told deputies that “he wanted no part of the argument” and climbed back in his vehicle, put it in gear and started to leave. Sargent allegedly managed to open the door of the vehicle and pull the unnamed driver out and onto the ground, where he pinned him to the ground and began punching him, according to Ross.

“The vehicle, still in gear and occupied by the female and young child, rolled out into the roadway before the female passenger was able to get her seat belt off and finally stop the vehicle,” Ross said.

The male driver was then able to free himself from Sargent, went back to his vehicle and grabbed a baseball bat for self-defense, Ross said. He said Sargent forcibly got the bat away from the driver, who then got back into his vehicle and left to call law enforcement.

Deputies located Sargent inside the building and ordered him to the ground. He refused to comply and “was assisted to the ground” where he was placed in handcuffs, Ross said.

He said Sargent appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

Sargent was placed in the backseat of the cruiser where Ross said “he began to thrash around, hitting his head off the metal divider of the security cage, and self-inflicting two small lacerations.”

Paramedics were called to evaluate Sargent who refused medical treatment. He was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan by deputies, where he was treated for his minor injuries.

Ross said Sargent remained non-compliant, all the while attempting to assault medical staff and law enforcement, kicking furniture and attempting to leave the Emergency Room.

Skowhegan Police also assisted at the hospital along with hospital security.

