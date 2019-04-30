LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold HR Thursdays from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 23 at the chamber office, 415 Lisbon St.

Stephen Dorsey of Cross Insurance will present “Insurance Ins and Outs: What Kinds of Insurances Should You Consider for Your Organization/Business.” He will offer a checklist of best practices and real-world scenarios, garnered from 46 years of experience.

HR Thursdays are presented in partnership with the LA Metro Chamber, the Central Maine Human Resource Association and the Lewiston CareerCenter. It provides employers with resources and tools to help gain a competitive edge.

The cost is $25 for members, $50 for nonmembers, free for members of CMHRA. For more information or to register, call 207-783-2249 or go to: lametrochamber.com and click on “Attend events.”

