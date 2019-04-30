A multi-family house in Westbrook was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

The Westbrook Fire Department was called to 181 Brown St. shortly after 7 a.m. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the third floor windows, said Deputy Chief Stephen Sloan.

“There were people in the home, but everybody got out safely,” Sloan said.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and cleared the scene within about two hours.

Sloan said the fire appeared to start between the floor of the third floor and the ceiling of the second floor, but the cause has not yet been determined.

There were smoke detectors in the building that began sounding once firefighters opened the door to the attic, Sloan said.

In addition to the burned areas on the top floors, the building sustained water damage on the first and second floors.

Firefighters from Portland, South Portland and Gorham provided assistance at the scene.

