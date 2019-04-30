If President Donald Trump thinks building a wall along the southern border of this country will stop drugs from coming in, he must live in a cave.

Most of the drugs coming to the U.S. come from Venezuela via Puerto Rico by boat. Puerto Rico is arguably the biggest hub for drug distribution in the world right now, distributing drugs to the United States anywhere from Florida to Texas (and also Western Europe).

Maybe the U.S. can find a way to wall off the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump is a scary man. The thing that makes him the most scary of all is that he got elected as president of the greatest country in the world.

I blame elected officials of both the Republican and the Democratic parties for not doing their jobs of serving the public. They seem to be looking out only for their own party’s interests, making the American voters feel insecure and abandoned.

Lawrence Small, Lewiston

< Previous

Next >