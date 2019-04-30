100 years ago: 1919

Beginning May 1, according to announcements made by the Wiseman Farms Creamery and the Turner Center Dairying Ass’n, the price of milk will drop to 10 1/2 cents a quart for whole milk and to 20 cents per half a pint for heavy cream where the coupon or ticket system is used. The new price of milk by the single quart will be 13 cents as against 14 cents the present rate.

50 years ago: 1969

A copy of a “Study of Community Growth” — the book which has been written in conjunction with Auburn’s Centennial year and now on sale is on file at the library of the National Municipal League. This information, received by city historian Ralph B. Skinner, one of the main contributors to the book was received in a letter from Look Magazine. The letter thanked Gen. Skinner on behalf of the editors, for sending the book to the magazine. Jane Douglas, coordinator of civic programs wrote Gen. Skinner, saying: “It is evident that a great deal of time, effort and talents was spent in the volunteer time, talent and those who researched such a thorough record of the history of your ‘All American City,’ which you have organized in a very readable and interesting fashion.”

25 years ago: 1994

Twila Lycett, town clerk for Lisbon/Lisbon Falls, has been teaching the children at Marion T. Morse School in Lisbon the elements of book restoration. Students in Mrs. Priscilla Platt’s library class have taken a look at gold rimmed restored books from the past. After reading an early record book the children were surprised at the young ages many of the first settlers died, how they came from many countries and how their deaths were recorded. One man’s death was listed as senility. Students taking part in the class were Erica Agliano, Nikki Schell, Kelley Roop, Jessica Johnson, and Danielle Tannenbaum.

The material in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

