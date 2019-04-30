MINOT — Selectmen accepted a bid of $421,870 on Monday night for an Ahrens-Fox custom-built pumper for the Fire Department.

The truck’s manufacturer, HME Ahrens of Wyoming, Michigan, bid $441,700, which was more than the $425,000 voters appropriated at the annual town meeting March 2.

Fire Chief James Allen said he negotiated with HME Ahrens’ representative, Lake Region Fire Apparatus in Center Ossipee, New Hampshire, to get the price to $421,870, according to Danielle Loring, the town administrator.

New England Fire Equipment & Apparatus of North Haven, Connecticut, bid $413,145, but the offer had too many features and specifications missing from what Minot was seeking, according to Loring.

If those features and specifications were added, the truck’s cost would have exceeded the price negotiated with Lake Region Fire Apparatus.

Loring said Allen will contact a broker about selling Engine 8. If that is unsuccessful, the town will advertise it for sale.

< Previous

Next >