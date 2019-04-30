BERLIN, Vt. – Jane Persky, 94, of Berlin, Vt., passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vt. Born in Lewiston on July 17, 1924, to Harry and Emma Arenstam, she was the youngest of six children.

The family moved to New York City in 1930, during the Great Depression, so that her father could obtain work in the garment industry. She graduated from George Washington High School, New York City, in 1940. Jane worked for an insurance company and, later, for Squibb, in Lower Manhattan. She took business courses at Pace University, and later, at University of Maine L-A, studied art history and anthropology. She married Avron Persky of Lewiston in 1946. Mr. Persky passed away in 1993.

Active in Beth Jacob Synagogue, B’Nai Brith, LHS Band Boosters, Jewish Community Center, and hosting Bates College international students, she enjoyed playing mah-jongg, bridge, and duplicate bridge. Jane regularly attended live plays and concerts, and also loved to travel to new places, visiting most of the states, Europe, South America, Australia, and New Zealand, often by cruise liner. She spent many winters as a snow bird, in Florida, California, and the Costa del Sol in Spain.

Survivors include: five children, Beverly and her husband, Alan Shevis, Rick and his wife, Diane Kirkman, Gedalya and wife, Naomi Persky, Jim and his wife, Mary Persky and Ted Persky; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A service will held at the Temple Shalom Synagogue in Auburn on Wednesday, May 1, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Beth Abraham Cemetery. Condolences and donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

