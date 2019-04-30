Tree Street Youth presented Androscoggin Bank with the Heartwood Award in recognition of service and support to the organization the past several years. According to Tree Street Youth, the heartwood of a tree is its “core” that provides support and becomes firmly rooted. Neil Kiely, bank president, left, accepted the award on April 24. With him are Debbie Poliquin, assistant vice president, senior account; Mary Michaud, assistant vice president, controller; Jennifer Seekins, vice president, chief treasury services and business development officer; Cecile Plourde, client support specialist; and Alycia Beaulieu, client support specialist.
