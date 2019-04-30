CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dianna Agron, 33; Kirsten Dunst, 37; Kunal Nayyar, 38; Johnny Galecki, 44.

Happy Birthday: Don’t lose sight of your original goals. Times are changing, and keeping up will be necessary in order to make the best choices personally, professionally and financially. Sticking to a plan and practicality will be your tickets to success. Take care of matters as they arise to avoid getting bogged down when opportunities come your way. Your numbers are 2, 9, 17, 26, 31, 34, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do. If faced with emotional manipulation, walk away and do your own thing. Getting involved in other people’s problems will have consequences that can affect your reputation. Be nice, be humble and be careful. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep private information to yourself. Getting involved in a deal for the wrong reason will backfire. Check your motives as well as the motives of those you are dealing with. Make whatever you decide to do count. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Being realistic and honest about what you can do will help you avoid setbacks. Putting more energy and time into important relationships and personal improvements will bring the highest returns. Walk away from deceptive individuals. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Trust your intuition, not what you hear. Gossip will lead to trouble, but doing what you can to help a cause or someone in need will boost your reputation and bring you self-satisfaction. Don’t let an emotional relationship hold you back. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change someone else makes shouldn’t prompt you to follow suit. Consider what you want, and turn your plans into a reality. Opportunity begins within yourself. Take charge of your life, and put in the time necessary to reach your objective. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep a low profile and a set destination in mind. If you stay focused on what you want to achieve, you won’t be disappointed. Don’t let anyone distract you or tempt you with something that is costly or unhealthy. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn and experiment with concepts. A partnership can be advantageous as long as you keep the peace and strive for equality. Romance is on the rise and can ward off negativity or criticism from someone you love. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Try something new, but don’t let anyone talk you into overspending or taking on too much. Consider how best to use your skills to get the results you want. A change of plans can make or break a partnership. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving forward, make positive adjustments at home and avoid anyone who is tempting you to do things that are risky or unsafe. Focus on partnerships, love, romance and personal improvements. Say less and do more. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep busy, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Remember the past, but don’t let it define who you are now. Live in the moment, and head toward the future with positive intentions. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Physical and mental activities or challenges will be good for you as long as you don’t overdo it. Gauge what’s feasible and what isn’t, and know when to say no or take a break. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Walk away from situations that are impossible. Wasting time on someone or something that is inflexible won’t solve the problem. Be progressive, and do your best to set a good example for others. Make physical improvements to the way you live. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, changeable and ambitious. You are perceptive and persuasive.

